Firefighters, NCCE educate Pupils in Ketu North Municipal on Fire Safety

The Ketu North Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), collaborated with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to educate some Basic School Pupils on fire safety.

This was part of an excursion organised by the NCCE for some Schools to the Ketu North Municipal Fire Station at Penyi.

Firefighters took Pupils through theoretical knowledge and practical training on how to prevent, detect and put off fires with safety equipment.

The Ketu North Municipal Commander of GNFS, ADO1 Bright Kugblenu also engaged the Pupils in functions of the Ghana National First Service and also advised them not to make prank calls to the fire service.

“In case of a fire outbreak, do not panic, take your time, and give accurate directions for help,” he said.

Some of the students were given the opportunity to view the fire truck, and holding the nozzles and hose in excitement, they asked questions.

The Municipal Director of NCCE, Mr. Prosper Afealete commended officers of Ghana National Fire Service for their resilience efforts and dedication.

Pupils from Penyi Anglican JHS, Penyi A.M.E Zion No2 JHS, and Cry To The Bride Mission School- Penyi participated in the Fire Safety and Civic Education engagements.

Written by: Juliet Enam Obiri (CEO – NCCE)