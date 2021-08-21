Five killed in road accident in central Tanzania

At least five people were killed on Friday morning after a lorry veered off road and overturned on a steep slope in Tanzania’s central district of Kondoa in Dodoma region.

“The five victims were among 13 people travelling in the lorry that was ferrying 135 pigs from Manyara region to the commercial capital Dar es Salaam,” Onesmo Lyanga, the Dodoma regional police commander, told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

He said 35 pigs were killed after the lorry overturned at Salanka village along the Babati and Kondoa districts highway at 6 a.m..

Lyanga added that the injured persons were rushed to hospital and the rest of pigs were ferried in another lorry to the business capital. Enditem