Fodome Helu community holds durbar to undertake projects

The Chiefs and people of Fodome Helu community, have held a durbar to raise funds for key development projects in the community.

The projects included wiring of newly built JHS of the community, extension of electricity, rewiring and face-lifting of the road leading to the Fodome Clinic and extension of potable drinking water to households.

Togbe Adipa Uua II, Chairman of the Planning Committee, speaking on the sideline of the event noted that Covid-19 had halted the annual celebrations.

He noted that it was important for the community to gather, raise funds and undertake projects for development.

Togbe Uua said invitation was extended to all citizens to help develop their community.

He said although some could not make it, it was pleasant seeing those who were in attendance.

Togbe Uua urged the youth to assist their leaders in building a better future for them and not to relent on their efforts.

He said since Fodome was becoming developed, there was the need for upgrading the Fodome to Hohoe road.

Togbe Agbefle I, Asafofia of the Fodome Traditional Area, said it was a phase where they want to take the development of the Area into their own hands.

He said they wanted to plan what they want to do, think of how to raise the resources internally to help them do things that were crucial to the community.

Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, Paramount Chief of Fodome Traditional Area, noted that they were opened to suggestions that would help progress the Helu community as well as the traditional area.