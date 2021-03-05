The Fodome Helu community through mobilisation and benevolence contributions, has constructed and handed over a police post to the Ghana Police Service.

The structure; a refurbished community post office was at an estimated cost of GH¢62,000.00 and will help strengthen and improve the general security situation in the Area and Municipality as a whole.

Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, Paramount Chief of the Fodome Traditional Area, during the ceremony, said the presence of the police service had not been felt in the area since 1996 and their re-introduction would bring peace to the area and enable citizens to go about their duties without hindrances.

The Paramount Chief urged the indigenes to be united and work towards the development of the Area adding that “no town progresses when there is no peace.”

He expressed gratitude to individuals and groups whose contributions had led to the construction of the project including “The Coalition of the Winning and Fodome Helu Development Association.”

Togbega Akpatsa called on the people to emulate the benevolence of the contributors towards development.

Mr Godwin Dzansi, Hohoe Municipal Coordinating Director, on behalf of the MCE congratulated the Paramountcy for the project and noted that the presence of the police in every community ensured the growth of the community.

The Director asked the community members to embrace the presence of the police service and work with them for progress since they enforced the law.

He called on the police to execute their mandates diligently.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Lamptey, Hohoe Divisional Police Commander, said “it is important for every community to have a police station. It shows the beginning of good things to come.”

He said the Service would do its best with the help of the community to protect lives and property.