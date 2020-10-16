As a yearly ritual, today October, 16th 2020, marks UN World Food Day. Food is the essence of life and the bedrock of our cultures and communities.

Preserving access to safe and nutritious food is and will continue to be an essential part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for poor and vulnerable communities, who are hit hardest by the pandemic and resulting economic shocks.

In a moment like this, it is more important than ever to recognize the need to support our food heroes – farmers and workers throughout the food system – who are making sure that food makes its way from farm to fork even amid disruptions as unprecedented as the current COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had many implications on the Ghanaian economy including the hotel and restaurant sector which has been hard hit and has been paralyzed by the restrictions imposed by the government, inevitably leading to unemployment among cooks and kitchen staff, as there is no instrument such as ‘short-time work’ in Ghana to absorb them in such a situation (the same applies to the transport sector – motorcycle taxis).

In commemorating this year’s UN World Food day, Food for All Africa is organizing a “Feeding Caravan” from Osu Oxford street towards the Kanda Highway on 16th October, 2020, at 11:00am.

The caravan would reach 500 low income and vulnerable beneficiaries including mentally challenged, children and homeless on the streets of Accra with food, drinks and basic essentials.