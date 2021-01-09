dpa/GNA – The United States recorded more than 300,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, according to data released Friday.

The US reported a record 310,000 cases as well as 131,889 hospitalizations and 3,777 deaths from Covid-19, the Covid Tracking Project said in its daily update.

The country’s seven-day averages for cases, hospitalizations and deaths are also at record highs, according to the tracker.

A day earlier, the US passed another grim milestone, reporting more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths for the first time.

The US has the highest recorded number of total cases worldwide.

Johns Hopkins University data shows that the US has recorded some 21.8 million cases of infection since the pandemic began.

The next worst-affected country in terms of absolute numbers is India, which has recorded less than half the number of cases in the US – at around 10.4 million according to the Johns Hopkins tally.