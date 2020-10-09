The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has issued a disclaimer on a fake Facebook account, which was created on 5th September, 2020, bearing the name Passport Office Ghana.

A statement issued by the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the fake Facebook account had 6,074 following and a whatsapp number 0266351611, with one John Amponsah inviting the public to secure a Ghanaian passport in less than a week at an affordable price.

It said on the page was a picture purported to be the said John Amponsah with unauthorized copied information of the Ministry, orchestrated to dupe unsuspecting members of public, in Ghana and abroad.

“This is to inform the public that the Facebook account is fake and is not the official Facebook user account of the Passport Office or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration,” it said.

“The public, is therefore, cautioned not to accept requests on any social media platform from the said account and to resist attempts by miscreants who seek to dupe them by soliciting funds to process a Ghanaian passport.”

The statement said all qualifying persons intending to obtain a Ghanaian passport must visit the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration at mfa.gov.gh or the Passport Office at passport.mfa.gov.gh and follow the instructions to apply for a passport.