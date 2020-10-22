Four organisations have donated towards this year’s Farmers’ Day slated for November 6, 2020 in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The organisations, namely; Demeter Ghana Limited, Agri Impact, Flour Mills Ghana Limited and BonAgro made the donations at the forecourt of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Accra.

Demeter Ghana Limited, a fertilizer and seeds company, presented a cheque for GHS 20, 000 and Agri Impact, an agriculture consulting firm, presented a cheque for GHS 10, 000.

The other two; Flour Mills Ghana Limited, producers of Sankofa agricultural products, donated a tonne of soyabean and feed mill, whereas, BonAgro Limited, an agro-chemical company, donated 45 cartons of agro-products and 30 sprayers.

Mr Robert Patrick Ankobea, Chief Director of the Ministry, who received the items on behalf of the Minister, expressed appreciation for the donations.

He said this would go a long way to help the ministry organise this year’s Farmers’ Day event.

He said the event will recognise and celebrate farmers as well as serve as a platform to encourage agricultural productivity in the country.