Four Police Officers interdicted for unprofessional conduct

Ghana Police

The Police Administration has with immediate effect, interdicted four Police officers working with the Northern Regional Police Command.

The interdiction follows the alleged assault of some persons in Tamale in the Northern Region on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency said they were assigned to assist NEDCO/VRA officials to arrest suspects involved in illegal power connections.

It said the officers would face a Service Inquiry, subject to the regulations of the Ghana Police Service.

The statement said processes had commenced to identify the victims for the necessary medical assessments and assistance.

The Ghana Police Service has since apologized to the affected persons and the general public, according to the statement.

