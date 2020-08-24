France will in coming days reciprocate Britain’s decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France, Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Monday.

“For travelers returning from the United Kingdom, there will probably be restrictive measures decided in the next few days by the Prime Minister and by the defense council,” Beaune told France 2 television.

“We will have a measure called reciprocity so that our British friends do not close the border in one single way,” he added.

France was placed on the British quarantine list on Aug. 15.

The British Foreign Office said that it would look at putting any country with more than 20 cases per 100,000 people on its quarantine list.

On Sunday, 4,897 people tested positive for the coronavirus in France, up from Saturday’s 3,602, making the biggest post-lockdown daily increase.

The country’s total COVID-19 infections stood at 242,899, while 333 clusters are still active, of which 32 were identified in one day, health authorities’ data showed.

In Britain, the total confirmed cases reached 325,642 on Sunday, a daily increase of 1,041, according to its official data.