The French Embassy on Tuesday donated two vehicles to the Interpol Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to support the combat of transnational organized crime.

The vehicles, a Peugeot 2008 model and Toyota Rav4 were stolen cars from Paris, the French capital, was seized by Interpol Accra.

Mr Christophe Caze, Police Attaché to the French Embassy who made the presentation, said the arrest followed a tip off by the French Interpol in line with its commitment to clamp down on car theft syndicates.

He said their counterparts in Ghana were alerted that three vehicles (out of which two were secured) had been stolen and were on their way to the shores of Ghana and should be intercepted.

The Attaché commended the joint efforts of Interpol Accra, the French Embassy and the Customs’ Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority for working tirelessly to intercept the cars.

He said as a result of the work, the said syndicate in France had been dismantled.

He said G.M.F and M.A.I.F- two insurance companies in France that insured the cars decided to donate them to the Interpol Unit of the Ghana Police Service through its Embassy for the excellent work done.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General, CID, who received the gift said it would boost the morale of personnel.

Mr Yeboah said the best way to fight crime was to recover the items involved and especially, when that profit would be use in committing further crimes.

He said he was grateful for the gesture and promised the vehicles would be used for the intended purposes.