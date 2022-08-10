French Police Kill Armed Man in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport

French police shot dead a man threatening people with a knife at the Charles de Gaulle international airport in Paris on Wednesday.

“This morning, the police neutralized the man threatening [people] with a cold weapon at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport,” the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.

The man died from the injuries, according to French media.

Reports earlier in day said French police opened fire at an aggressive man threatening people with a knife in the airport’s 2F terminal servicing Schengen flights. The police repeatedly asked the man to drop the knife, but he reportedly ignored the demands.