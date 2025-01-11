Fuel Shortage Grips Northern Regions, Causing Severe Disruptions in Yendi and Damongo

Residents of Yendi and its surrounding areas in the Northern Region are grappling with a critical fuel shortage that has caused widespread disruption to daily life and economic activities.

The shortage, which began four days ago, has left more than 11 fuel stations completely dry, with only one station receiving a limited supply, further exacerbating the situation.

The scarcity has led to a sharp rise in fuel prices, with small-scale sellers capitalizing on the shortage by doubling their prices. “Those selling in small containers are exploiting the situation. For instance, if fuel previously cost 10 cedis, they are now selling it for 20 cedis,” lamented a concerned resident, highlighting the severe financial strain on locals.

The shortage has had a particularly significant impact on transportation, as residents struggle to move around for work, medical appointments, and other essential activities. “I have been running from one fuel station to the other yet I haven’t had any yet. You can imagine how this has affected my movement and work,” shared Dokurugu Yarayi, a frustrated resident.

Meanwhile, in the Savannah Region, the situation is equally dire. In Damongo, the regional capital, fuel stations are running low on supplies, leaving drivers and other users scrambling for fuel. Zen Petroleum is the only station currently serving the entire region, implementing measures to manage the high demand.

As the situation worsens, residents in both Yendi and Damongo are urging the government and relevant authorities to take swift action to resolve the fuel shortage and alleviate the hardships caused by the scarcity. The growing frustration underscores the urgent need for intervention to restore normalcy and ensure the smooth functioning of daily life in the affected regions.