G/A NDC Cracking As Power Struggle Sets In Over Position

The opposition National Democratic Congress seems to be facing serious problems as power struggle between has set in within its ranks.

it is obvious that the Regional Organizer, Mr. Anthony Nukpenu, and the Regional Secretary, Hon. Theophilus Tetteh Tchai, are locking horns in severe power struggle which is affecting the administration of the party un Greater Accra Region.

The two top regional executive members, newsghana has established, are flexing muscles over the control of the party at the regional level in the absence of the regional chairman.

Irrespective of the fact that, there are two vice chairmen who are suppose to act in the absence of the chairman, Mr. Ade Coker, these two are “fighting” and locking horns as they jostle to take over.

Meanwhile, the vice chairmen, Mr. Williams Vinyo and Ibrahim Jaja seems to have lost control over their responsibility in the absence of the chairman. This is going hard on the party functions.

As things stand now, there has not been any meetings held, and concerns of other constituency are not being attended to due to the power crisis between the regional executives.

It has been gathered that, there are structures in place and roles assigned to every executive, however, things are not to work out as the two are adamant of giving directives.

Concerns are being raised of the fact that NDC Greater Accra Executives could hurt the party badly if steps are not taken to address the situation as the party prepared to elect new executives to win the 2024 general elections.