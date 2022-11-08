Ga East MCE reassures residents of improved roads in the municipality

The Municipal Chief Executive, Ga East Municipal Assembly, Mrs. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has reiterated the Assembly’s resolve and determination to fix the deplorable roads in the Municipality.

She said the inherited road projects were abandoned by contractors due to the lack of funding and assured that she would work to get the issues around those contracts fixed.

Addressing a Town Hall Meeting to present the Assembly’s planned activities, programmes, and budget for the year 2023, Mrs. Mann appealed to residents to bear with the Assembly as it worked to get the roads fixed in the interim.

She said the Abokobi-Teiman, Abokobi-Boi, Pure Water, and Cosway-Ashongman Estate roads, in the municipality had all been awarded on contract long before she took office,

Contractors had either abandoned the site or were yet to report.

“This is very worrying and I humbly plead with you all to bear with us as we try our utmost best to fix this situation.

“There are some works currently ongoing on the Pure Water and Abokobi-Boi roads, and we have already, since a fortnight ago, worked on sections of the Abokobi-Teiman road to make it motorable for motorists and mitigate the plights of affected residents,” she indicated.

Mrs Mann noted that all those works were being carried out with the Assembly’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

She disclosed that the assembly’s projected budget for 2023 was pegged at GHc 26.6 million from both internal and external sources.

Some 10.27 million Ghana Cedis of that amount is to be raised through IGF and the remaining from the Central Government and Donor funds, including the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), to fund infrastructural projects and payment of compensations such as salaries.

Highlighting the current economic situation, the MCE appealed to stakeholders to bear with the government as it took steps to address the situation.

“While Government works tirelessly to fix the situation, it is my humble plea that we do not take undue advantage and cause it to aggravate, especially business and transport operators, by overpricing your items and services.

“We know how the situation is affecting your business, and indeed all of us, but we should have the nation at heart and cooperate with and support the Government to navigate us out of this economic downturn,” she appealed.

The Chief of Abokobi, and President of the Ga East Chiefs’ Association, Mr Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu, commended the Assembly for the numerous projects being undertaken to advance the development of the Municipality.

He, however, bemoaned the general poor nature of roads and asked the Assembly to expedite action to remedy the situation.