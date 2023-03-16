Ga Mantse believes Accra will decide 2024 elections

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, says the Greater Accra Region will decide the 2024 general election.

He has, therefore, urged Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have a social contract with the people of the Region – Ga Dangbe- in his bid to lead the NPP and become President of Ghana.

“We will decide this election in 2024 because Accra is the pivot of the election. “Don’t take us for granted, build a social contract with the Ga Dangbe people and you will see the light,” the Ga Mantse said.

He said this when the former Trade and Industry Minister and his campaign team paid a courtesy call on the Ga Traditional Council.

The Ga King said the Ga-Dangbes were not happy about how they were being treated with no recourse to the Traditional Council regarding infrastructural development of the Region.

“We are sad, we are sad about the way we are being treated in the capital. People just get up and go to places like Agbogbloshie and start building without any recourse to the Traditional Authority,” the Ga Mantse said, adding, “If your bid is successful, think about the release of our lands.”

The King urged Mr Kyerematen to promote a national development agenda in his manifesto when given the nod so that his subjects (Ga Adangbes) would not be shortchanged.

Mr Kyerematen said he had lived parts of his life in the Ga land and gave assurance to use all resources and network at his disposal to help bring development to the Ga State.

“The Ga community has played roles in bringing us to power and must be appreciated by our Party. If it is God’s will that I lead this Party and I become President, I will make sure that Gas feature very prominently in the government that I will run,” he said.

The former Minister said: “We are aware that chiefs are not supposed to engage in partisan politics but talk silently to those of your subjects who will vote as delegates in our party. We need someone with a proven record.”

He expressed condolences to the King and the people on the demise of the Ga State Queen Mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, and pledged his support towards the final funeral rites.