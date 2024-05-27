GACL Hosts Second Annual Airport Olympic Games

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has organised the Second Airport Olympic Games at the Aviation Social Centre.

The event was hosted by GACL, the Manager and Operators of Kotoka International Airport, Prempeh I International Airport, Tamale International Airport and the three regional airports namely Sunyani, Wa, and Ho Airports.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airport Company said staff were drawn from various agencies operating at the airports including the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Regulator, Airline Operators Committee (AOC), representing all airlines and Ghana Immigration Service.

The rest are GRA Customs, Port Health, Servair, Aviance, Swissport, A5 Security, Air Commerce Forex Bureau, NACOC, Plant Quarantine and Veterinary Services defied the heavy downpour to represent their respective agencies.

It said the activities began with aerobic exercises and indoor games such as Ludo, Draught, table tennis, cards, oware and scrabble.

Outdoor activities included football, volleyball, musical chairs, a lime and spoon race and a sack race.

The statement said at the end of the games, GACL emerged as the winner of the football match, draught and oware with Ghana Immigration Service winning the sack race, lime and spoon, Ludo, and volleyball and GCAA winning the scrabble, musical chairs, and table tennis competitions.

All the teams were presented with medals and trophies.

Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the Managing Director of GACL, said the objective of the Airport Olympic Games was to network, deepen collaboration and foster unity among stakeholders working at the airport.

She said the event would happen more regularly and one more would be scheduled before the end of the year.

Mr Kwabena Yeboah, Board Member of GACL, expressed delight about the camaraderie among stakeholders and indicated that more of such activities should be organized to strengthen the working relationships among stakeholders.

Madam Edith Penelope Arhin, Deputy Commissioner and Regional Commander of Ghana Immigration Service at Kotoka International Airport, said the Games was an opportunity for the various agencies to socialize and build a sense of unity among stakeholders.