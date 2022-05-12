Gambia hosts 18th AFROSAI governing board meeting

The 18th edition of the governing board meeting of the African Organization of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E) opened in the Gambian capital Banjul on Monday.

The meeting aims to create strategies and mechanisms to promote good financial management in the use of public resources.

The three-day meeting will focus on increasing accountability and reducing corruption through government audits, designing value-adding audits based on country risk profiles and the independence of SAIs and the broadness of mandate to conduct high-impact audits, said Mohammed Ali, Chairperson of AFROSAI-E who is also the Auditor General of Somalia National Audit Office.

The Auditor General of the National Audit Office of The Gambia, Karamba Touray, said the forum is an opportunity to improve transparency and accountability under the wider context of creating good governance across the world.