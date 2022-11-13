GBA to organise training for cutmen and cutwomen on Monday, 14 November

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) will on Monday, 14 November 2022 hold a training for cutmen and cutwomen in collaboration with international repute body healing instructor, Dr. Noble Fox.

The programme will take place at the Mudor Conference Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

The objective is for the fight governing body to have professionally trained cutmen for the ultimate benefit of boxers and general development of the sport.

The Mr. Abraham Neequaye administration has been trying to direct the sports into a massive and positive venture with the aid of Imax Media Promotions and their sponsors who are organizing the De-luxy Paint Professional Boxing League.

Niche Cocoa Company is also one of the corporate entities associated with Ghana Boxing.