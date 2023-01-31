German music group Meute to perform at WOMADelaide 2023

The revolutionary techno marching band from Germany – Meute will bring the party to you on Monday, March 13, as they go on a roving performance through Botanic Park/ Tainmuntilla as part of the activities marking this year’s WOMADelaide music festival in Adelaide, Australia.

A techno marching band of eleven drummers and horn players from Hamburg, MEUTE is an explosive mix of hypnotic driving techno and expressive brass music.

Dressed in their colorful red uniforms and using acoustic instruments only, they have revolutionised techno and redefined the concept of brass bands, reworking techno, house and deep house hits by Flume, Dennis Ferrer, Laurent Garnier and more.

Whether performing in clubs, at pop-up concerts, major festivals, such as Coachella 2022, or concert venues like the Vienna Concert House, MEUTE’s euphoric energy creates a huge buzz. They have been described by Stern as “hard, fast, rhythmic, rousing. A Hamburg marching band [that] makes the world dance.”

Having been in existence for three decades, the WOMADelaide is an iconic open-air festival set in Adelaide’s Botanic Park. It is an award winning celebration of the very best of the World of Music, Arts, and Dance.

This year’s event which will be held from March 10 to 13 will witness diverse array of artists from over twenty six countries.

By James K. Attaglo Wilson [Media 24]