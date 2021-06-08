Ghana Education Service
Ghana Education Service

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been urged to consider a comprehensive guideline to guide religious practices in Senior High Schools (SHS).

Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, Founder of Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA), who made the call, said “The piecemeal solutions to matters of faith will end up demotivating governing boards, school managements, PTAs and religious bodies involved in education.”

He was speaking with the GNA in respect of the recent Rastafarians and Achimota School brouhaha and the Wesley Girls High School refusal to allow a Muslim student to fast during this year’s Ramadan, citing health reasons.

Rev Opuni-Frimpong was of the view that a comprehensive guideline that should be the point of reference in all faith and religious matters at all SHSs would forestall future brawl in schools.

The former Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana said the role of all stakeholders, including religious bodies, was critical and, therefore, all efforts must be made to ensure a healthy partnership.

Schools are run under the guidance of a board of governors, which and advise schools administrations to ensure clarity of vision, ethos and strategic directions.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWomen in palm kernel oil processing work under harsh conditions
Next articleUsers Experience Outage Problems With YouTube, Twitter, Spotify
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here