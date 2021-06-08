Spotify
Internet users around the world have problems with access to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Amazon and Paypal on Tuesday, Downdetector, a popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes, reported.

“User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 3:10 AM EDT [07:10 GMT],” Downdetector wrote on Twitter.

The outage monitoring service issued similar messages regarding other services.

