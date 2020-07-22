The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) is constructing two separate classroom blocks at the Nkoranza Senior High Technical School in the Bono East Region to help accommodate more students in the next academic year.

On completion, the blocks, being constructed by the Global Ten Construction Limited, an Accra-based construction firm, would have eight classrooms with the capacity of 300.

This was made known by Mr. Ata Amponsah, the Headmaster of the School, when he led the members of the Parent Teachers Association and some old students of the school to the project site to inspect the progress of work.

Mr. Amponsah noted that the government’s flagship free SHS programmes had increased the school’s enrollment and the expectation was that the student population could increase in the next academic year.

He said the projects were expected to be handed over in early 2021, and urged the contractor to speed up work.

The headmaster expressed appreciation to the GETFUND for its continuous support, which had enhanced the school’s physical infrastructure and created a sound environment for effective academic work.

Mr. Stephen Twumasi Gyamfi, an old student, commended the teachers and staff of the school for their exceptional work which had improved on the academic performance of students and boosted the image of the school.

He advised the teachers to support the management to monitor the construction to avoid shoddy work by the contractor.

Nana Adu Baffo Adade, the Board Chairman, commended the PTA for renovating the girl’s dormitory block, and appealed to the Association to do more to enhance the growth and development of the school.

