The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in partnership with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) have launched the “visit Ghana

BringBackTheLove” that will promote tourism and football in Ghana.The initiative among the three outfits seeks to positively reposition the Ghana Football in the minds of fans ahead of the commencement of the Ghana Premier League on November, 13.

As part of activities lined up for “Visit Ghana BringBackTheLove” campaign, series of activities lined up including a football match dubbed ‘Battle of the Stars’ would be held on Saturday, October 31, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GTA in charge of operations, Mr. Ekow Sampson, expressed

excitement saying “ We are delighted to partner the GFA for such a laudable initiative. This will help boost

domestic and international tourism.

“Football is pursued by an increasing number of people in the world and in Ghana, it’s a big industry

beside being an important mass sport.

“Football vitalizes the tourism sector and increase patronage of hotels, restaurants, transportation, night

clubs, visit to tourist attraction sites and all the tourism value chain which invariably generates

employment, increase government revenue and distribute income.

Solomon Torson, the Deputy General Secretary of the PFAG noted “We at the PFAG are happy that this partnership is officially being unveiled. We are committed to the #BringBackTheLove agenda of the GFA and

want to help in bringing the love of football following the return of football.

“We’re ready to make our members available for the promotion of tourism and the development of

football. I, however, want to end by saying we must not forget our past heroes who did a lot to make this

great nation proud.”

He assured that his outfit will be available to promote tourism and bring back the excitement that comes

with football.

The President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku commended the two entities for the partnership adding that, fans are important in and this initiative, will project the country positively.