Ghana Activist Urges Legal Action Against Illegal Mining Deportations

Ghanaian social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has criticized the government’s approach to addressing illegal mining, arguing that deporting foreign nationals involved in the practice without prosecution undermines accountability.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, the convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group emphasized that Ghanaian law mandates local prosecution for crimes such as illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, before deportation.

“Our laws are clear: foreigners involved in crimes like illegal mining must face prosecution here in Ghana. Deportation should follow a conviction, not act as a shortcut to evade justice,” Barker-Vormawor stated. He raised concerns over the feasibility of holding offenders accountable in their home countries, particularly China, a common origin for many implicated in galamsey. “There’s no evidence China can prosecute crimes committed here, nor guarantees that evidence or witnesses would be accessible for trials abroad,” he added.

Barker-Vormawor warned that deportation alone fails to deter repeat offenses or dismantle criminal networks, calling it a superficial solution. “This approach deepens enforcement challenges. It invites more crime rather than resolving it,” he remarked. His group is now exploring legal avenues to compel the government to adhere to due process.

The critique arrives amid longstanding tensions over galamsey, which has caused severe environmental damage, including deforestation and water pollution. Past government crackdowns have prioritized deportations, yet illegal mining persists, often with alleged complicity of local actors. Legal experts note that prosecuting foreign nationals in Ghana could set precedents for stronger enforcement, though logistical hurdles, such as diplomatic coordination and resource allocation, remain significant barriers. Barker-Vormawor’s push underscores a broader demand for systemic reforms to balance enforcement with judicial rigor in combating the crisis.