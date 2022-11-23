Ghana Black Stars will reach semis – Van Calebs

Ghanaian dance celebrity and philanthropist Van Calebs is hopeful the Black Stars will make history at the 2022 World Cup.

Van Calebs believes the Black Stars of Ghana would be the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the biggest football event on the planet.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Ghana’s opener against Portugal on Thursday, Van Calebs said the current crop of Black Stars players had the quality to surpass the quarterfinal berth achieved in 2010.

“I believe we have quality players that can progress to the quarterfinal stage and perhaps win the tournament. I know it is an ambitious target, but I expect the Black Stars to do well, and I wish them all the best,” he said.

Van Calebs urged the players to put personal ambitions aside and fight to fly high the flag of Ghana at the Qatar World Cup tournament.

He urged Ghanaians to say a prayer for the Black Stars and come out in the replica jerseys to support the team during matches.