Ghana has started the implementation of its program aimed at reducing carbon emissions under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a release said here on Tuesday.

The Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD) program will promote several environmental benefits, such as preventing soil erosion and protecting water resources through sustainable land management practices.

It will also reduce further deforestation of natural forests and improve carbon sequestration through shade cocoa rehabilitation, enrichment planting, and intercropping.

The World Bank is financing the program under a 50 million U.S. dollar-forest carbon partnership agreement signed with Ghana.

The Ghana REDD will also support social benefits that provide farmers and community members with potential additional income on a sustainable basis, and plantation activities like nursery operations, planting, forest management, and protection to increase employment opportunities, said the release.

Ghana has received an initial disbursement of 1.3 million dollars to carry out the preparatory work for the six-year Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Program (GCFRP), through activities such as livelihood support, training, reforestation, and enrichment planting, among others.

The program area, which spans nearly 6 million hectares, is home to 12 million people and includes 1.2 million hectares of forest reserves and national parks.

“We are confident that Ghana will continue to liaise with stakeholders and the private sector in this unique program which will support more sustainable cocoa production. It will also bring increased incomes to cocoa farmers, and climate co-benefits through minimizing deforestation and forest degradation footprint,” World Bank’s Operations Manager in Ghana Agata Pawlowska said.

Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh said the program is a critical vehicle for the effective and successful implementation of both government and private sector commitments under the Cocoa and Forests Initiative. Enditem