Ghana Cycling Federation prepares for 2023 UCI World Cycling Championship

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) is feverishly preparing for the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championship in Glasgow, Scotland from August 3rd to 13th, 2023.

According to the Secretary General, Mr. Mohammed Shaaban, Ghana will parade cyclists who are going shock the organisers and participants this year because they are going to surprise everyone.

He said the team has been beefed up by young cyclists who will combine with the experienced ones and he was sure that Ghana will definitely leave a mark at the competition.

Miss Elizabeth Alhassan, a young sports journalist and cycling enthusiast who is supporting the Federation in Media relations and organization said she has seen the cyclists training and they have potential.

“Last year and this year, I have been to all the competitions organized by the GCF and I can confidently say our cyclists have improved tremendously, they are getting to a level that they can rob shoulders with the best in Africa, and gradually they will reach the elite and world class ” she expressed.

She appealed to companies to invest in the cyclists and the Federation, because they are good, and need some motivation.

The World Cycling Championship will take place from 3rd to 13th August 2023.

The world’s greatest cyclists will get together in Glasgow and across Scotland to compete at the highest level, make history, and show the world the power of the bike.

Ghana boast of cyclists like SWAG Award winner Anthony Boakye Dankwa Boafo, Victor Akpabli Cudjoe, Frank Awuku Akuffo, Lawrence Adjei, Isaac Sackey and Solomon Tagoe.

Some of the rising stars / upcoming top cyclists are Joseph Nii Quaye of Team Sky, Mohammed Ramsey of River Park Ashanti, Peter Osei of River Park BA, Ebenezer Frank Quaye of All Stars Prince Hackman, Alexander Allotey of TBT, Prosper Agbo of City Migro, Micheal Nabaa of team FCG and others.