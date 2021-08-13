Ghana government urged to develop a plan for next Olympic Games

The Ghanaian government must put in place a four-year strategic plan to ensure athletes win medals at the next Olympic Games in Paris, president of Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo Mensah told Xinhua on Thursday.

He said the plan must include the provision of adequate infrastructure and investing in athlete development ahead of the Olympic Games.

“In order to win medals at the next Olympic Games like other developed countries, the government must start supporting and preparing athletes from now till 2024,” said Nunoo Mensah.

Ghana won only a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in boxing, which ended the country’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

According to Nunoo Mensah, the country could have won more medals if government strategically put aside a long-term plan for the Games.

“We all hail Samuel Takyi for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics but that is not enough. We could do more if we pay attention to other sports like boxing and weightlifting that could win more than a medal at an event,” he stressed.

He also commended athletes for displaying a great sense of patriotism despite receiving little attention from the government ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Enditem