Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources has stated that Ghana is on course to achieving its vision as the cleanest city in Africa.

She explained that cleanliness was an all-inclusive process, which entailed a lot of work to yield results.

“I think we are on course, looking at what we started doing and what I continued from my predecessor,” she remarked.

Madam Dapaah made the statement when she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting on her renomination for ministerial role by President Akufo-Addo.

The nominee is also a former Minister for Aviation, and a former deputy Minister Sanitation and Water Resources, as well as a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama.

Madam Dapaah has been instrumental in prosecuting President Akufo-Addo’s agenda of ensuring that Accra becomes the cleanest city in Africa.

She also worked for the improvement in the provision of potable water and sanitation, as well as the provision of toilets in households without the facilities.

Madam Dapaah, however, stated that rural and urban water coverage increased by 2.7 percent and 10.7 percent respectively in 2019, explaining that they were still waiting for the results of 2020.

Madam Dapaah stated that through the World-Bank sponsored Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Sanitation Water project, the Government was able to provide 33,000 household toilets and litter bins to support its sanitation initiative.

The government planned to implement projects to cover rubbish dump sites and continue work on the Odaw River channel, and to provide 5,000 toilets for unplanned settlements.

She said the Ministry had also initiated a new policy to take care of the increasing population growth in relation to rural and urban water coverage. “As the projects are coming on board, the population keeps increasing,” she added.