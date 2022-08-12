Ghana police to recruit relatives of dead officers who died on duty

Inspector General of Police (IGP) had revealed that qualified relatives of Police officers who die in the line of duty will be recruited into the service to compensate for the loss.

According to the IGP, the move is to encourage officers to give off their best.

“When a police officer dies on duty, we have put new measures in place to ensure that a relative of the deceased officer who is qualified is recruited into the service as part of efforts to urge our officers to do their best in protecting the public,” the IGP said at a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Speaking on the theme “The changing face of policing in Ghana: expectations and the role of the university community” said his vision is to make the Police the most efficient institution in the country despite the challenges they are confronted with.

He rejected reports that the Police is the most corrupt institution in the country adding that that is not to say there are no bad nuts.

The IGP said the police administration will weed all bad nuts from the service to make it one of the best institutions in the country.