Ghana Remembers Its Fallen Icons: A Tribute to Public Figures Lost in 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, we reflect on the lives of remarkable Ghanaian public figures who passed away this year.

These individuals, drawn from various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics, made lasting contributions to the nation’s history and culture. Their legacies continue to resonate, and their absence has left a profound void.

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known as KODA, the celebrated gospel artiste and producer, passed away on April 21st, 2024, at the age of 45 following a brief illness.

Vicent McCauley, the renowned Ghanaian actor best known for his role as Max in the iconic television series “Things We Do for Love,” died on January 15th, 2024.

Osman Idris, affectionately known as Yoghurt from the popular show “Junka Town,” passed away on June 11th, 2024, at the Great Faith Family Clinic in Effiakuma.

Bright Owusu, aka C Confion, a rising star in comedy known for his appearances in Dr. Likee’s skits, tragically passed away on December 20th, 2024, after battling a critical illness.

Mercy Little Smith, beloved for her role as “Benyiwaa” in the renowned TV series “Efiewura,” died on December 18th, 2024.

Albert Jackson-Davis, the veteran actor known for his extensive body of work in Ghanaian cinema, passed away on September 14th, 2024.

Naa Amanua Dodoo, a prominent singer and songwriter of Ga folk music and member of the Wulomei traditional band, passed away on December 16th, 2024.

Clement Ike Quartey, the boxing legend who held the WBA welterweight title for four consecutive years (1994-1998), died on November 2nd, 2024.

Hans Kwofie, a 35-year-old footballer who played for teams such as Medeama, Aduana FC, and Legon Cities, tragically lost his life in a car accident while traveling to his hometown of Dompim Pepesa.

John Kumah, the Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, passed away on March 7th, 2024, at the age of 45 after a brief illness.

As we bid farewell to these icons, their contributions to Ghana’s cultural, political, and social fabric remain indelible. Ghana will forever remember their legacies and the positive impact they made during their lifetimes.