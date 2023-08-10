Ghana sets to begin nuclear power production by 2030

Ghana has set the target to begin nuclear power generation by 2030 to ramp up its electricity generation and catalyze industrialization and economic development, an official said Wednesday.

Stephen Yamoah, director-general of Nuclear Power Ghana, the state-owned entity leading the development process, disclosed this during a press briefing by the Nuclear Regulation Authority on the progress toward nuclear power development and regulatory readiness.

Yamoah said Ghana has concluded the first phase of the road map toward nuclear power generation and embarked on the second phase, which included identifying a site for the reactor, the type of technology to deploy, and the vendor whose terms are suitable for the country.

“Nuclear is the desirable energy source for Ghana because we do not have many options for power generation,” said Yamoah, adding that nuclear power will provide reliable energy for the country’s industrialization.

“It is not just the power, but the potential to drive other industries is huge because of its durability,” the official added.