Ghana’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan this week will be played behind closed doors, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on Tuesday.

The decision, the FA noted, was part of measures by the continental football governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“This is part of a number of measures taken by CAF to ensure that games are played in the safest possible way. According to CAF, games have to be played under strict conditions to ensure that players, referees, and officials are protected from the coronavirus,” the FA stated on its official website.

The GFA further indicated that the communications team will conduct a virtual post-match press conference.

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will lock horns with Sudan on Nov. 12 in an AFCON qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium, west of Accra.