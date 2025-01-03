Ghanaian Engineer Dr. Victor Lawrence to Receive National Medal of Technology from President Biden

Ghanaian-born, US-based Electrical Engineer, Inventor, and Telecoms Expert, Dr. Victor Lawrence, will today be awarded the prestigious National Medal of Technology by US President Joe Biden in a White House ceremony.

The award, considered the highest honor for engineering in the United States, is in recognition of Dr. Lawrence’s groundbreaking contributions to Digital Signal Processing, which played a pivotal role in the transition from analog to digital networks.

Dr. Lawrence’s work in early Internet access technology and worldwide data communications has earned him recognition as a pioneering scientist and engineer. With over 20 patents to his name, his innovations have helped shape the digital landscape of today. The award will make Dr. Lawrence the first African-born recipient, underscoring his significant global impact in the field of technology.

An alumnus of Achimota School in Accra, Ghana, Dr. Lawrence attended the institution from 1957 to 1964 before continuing his studies at Imperial College in London, where he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering. After completing graduate training in 1972, Dr. Lawrence spent a year teaching at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana before moving to the United States. It was at the renowned Bell Laboratories where most of his pioneering work in digital signal processing and communications took place.

In response to the announcement, the Board of Governors of Achimota School, where Dr. Lawrence’s interest in science first began, expressed profound pride in his accomplishments. A statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. Ernest Aryeetey, highlighted the significant contributions Dr. Lawrence has made to science and engineering, and his recognition as a role model for current and future generations of students.

The statement concluded with the school offering heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Lawrence: “We say Ayekoo to an excellent Akora, of whom we are very proud.”

Dr. Lawrence’s National Medal of Technology recognition not only celebrates his remarkable achievements but also serves as a beacon of inspiration to aspiring engineers and innovators across Africa and the globe.