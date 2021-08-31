Ghanaian para-athlete hopeful for medals in Tokyo

Ghanaian Yusif Amadu said he is optimistic of winning the country’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

Amadu will participate in the men’s high jump T63 final on Tuesday and serve as Ghana’s only hope for a medal after the country’s two other representatives, Frederick Assor and Emmanuel Tetteh Oku, were eliminated from the competition.

“It is sad that my other colleagues could not advance to the next stage of their respective events and possibly win a medal, but I am determined to carry high the flag of Ghana,” said Amadu.

“I am certain the entire country is behind me and I have also prepared very well to make everyone proud,” added Amadu. Enditem