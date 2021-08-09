Ghana’s quartet still optimistic for subsequent events

Despite a disqualification in the men’s 4x100m final at the Tokyo Olympics, Ghana’s quartet remains positive for upcoming events.

Captain of Ghana’s 4x100m relay team Joseph Paul Amoah told Xinhua in an interview that they are excited about their performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Despite being disqualified in the men’s 4x100m final, Amoah said that they are not disappointed, and now they are looking forward to doing better in subsequent events.

Ghana’s quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah, and Joseph Paul Amoah was disqualified for making their final switchover outside the legal zone.

“We did well to get to the finals and will go back to the drawing board, correct our mistakes and come back better,” Amoah assured.

“We are looking forward to the World Championship in Oregon which we have qualified to compete and are certain to do better,” Amoah added.