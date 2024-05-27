Ghana’s Sathound Advances, While Tetteh Falls Short in Preliminary Round

United States of America (USA) based boxer, Dr. Ornella Sathoud of the Black Hitters defeated Monika Langerova of Czech Republic through a split points decision to sail to the last 16 of women’s middleweight (75 kg) at the ongoing Road to Paris Olympic Games qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dr. Ornella, who is the only female boxer (Black Hitter) among the Ghana squad said she is poised to make it to Paris after missing Tokyo.

Her biggest ambition is to participate in the Olympic Games which is the dream of every sports person.

Sathoud, was born to a Congolese father and Ghanaian mother. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Delaware where she completed in 2018.

Sathoud represented Ghana at the 2019 African Games in Morocco. She was eliminated by eventual gold medallist Khadija El-Mardi in the round of 16 of the women’s middleweight division.

In February 2020, Sathoud represented Ghana at the 2020 African Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament in Dakar, Senegal in her quest to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo but failed.

Sathoud became the first female boxer to represent Ghana at the Commonwealth Games during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, when she fought against British boxer Kerry Davis Round of 16 bout of the women’s middleweight division.

On the other hand, Jonathan Tetteh lost via a unanimous decision to Azerbaijan opponent, Domingues Berto in men’s heavyweight round of 64 competition, bringing his dreams of taking part in the global festival to an end.