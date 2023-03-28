Ghetto Boy returns with “My Way” Out on March 31

Following the release of his highly anticipated single “Lil Bootys Matter “ with Darkovibes earlier this year – the multi-talented singer/songwriter and producer has announced his new single scheduled for release on the 31st of March.

Joining the long list of artists currently flying the African diaspora flag high, Ghetto Boy passes a cool message to take life easy, and enjoy it at all times while also tapping into his romantic side.

Speaking on the creative process of the song and how the collaboration with Joey B came about, Ghetto Boy stated.

“This record was made this time last year, I intentionally produced/wrote this record with Joey B in mind as I’ve wanted to create with him for a very long time. I sent him the record, he loved it then we met the next day. The rest is history.”

And indeed, Joey B didn’t disappoint as he delivers an unforgettable verse showcasing his versatility with a

melodic-rap flow.

“ Every other problems go dey turn to a blessings , we no get no worries cos we do all the testing “ – a quote from one of the lyrics on the song where the singer uses the broken pidgin slang popular in West Africa and the

Afrobeats scene to reiterate his message.

Pre-save https://afrisounds.lnk.to/Myway