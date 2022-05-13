GHS Council to address sector challenges

The Governing Council of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has assured health sector workers in the Northern Region that it would endeavour to address their challenges for the benefit of the sector.

Mr William Frimpong-Bonsu, a Member of the Governing Council of GHS, who gave the assurance on behalf of the Council, said the Council would work with its collaborators and key stakeholders to elevate health care service delivery in the northern part of the country.

He gave the assurance after he and some members of the council interacted with health sector workers amongst other stakeholders in Tamale as part of a familiarisation visit to the region.

The visit was to enable members of the council who took office in September, 2021 to learn about issues affecting health care delivery in the region to ensure that they take effective decisions to address the situation.

The Council Members, at a meeting with officials of the Regional Health Directorate, were apprised of the health situation in the region after which they visited some health installations including the Regional Medical Store to learn about their operations and challenges.

They later held discussions with the Regional Minister, and addressed a durbar of Management and Staff of the Tamale Central Hospital.

Issues raised by health sector workers included lack of accommodation, inequities in staff distribution, indebtedness of the National Health Insurance Scheme to facilities, low doctor-patient ratio, non-regularisation of casual staff amongst others.

Mr Frimpong-Bonsu commended health sector workers in the region for their sacrifice and commitment to duty even though they were working under challenging and difficult situations saying, “The Council is very much appreciative of your work.”

Mr Isaac Kwesi Hammond, a Council Member suggested that each district sponsor at least two medical students and bond them for four years and indicated this could help solve the issue of low doctor-patient ratio in the districts.

Mr Hammond advised that Regional Coordinating Councils could establish a health fund to train specialist doctors to serve in the regions and called for collaboration amongst all stakeholders to bring solution to health care challenges.

Dr John Bertson Eleeza, Northern Regional Director of Health, lauded the visit by the Council Members, saying it was important to ensure effective decision-making because they understood the issues better.

Dr Eleeza urged health workers to continue to do their best to deliver quality health care to the people.