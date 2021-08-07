GHS institutes data validation system for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), as part of the COVID-19 vaccination data quality assurance, has instituted a system of data validation for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The system includes placement of a registered metallic peel (hologram with security features) on the vaccination card as proof of full vaccination and a barcode to check vaccination status.

A statement issued in Accra by Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Service had taken notice of the inability of some vaccinated individuals, especially those travelling outside Ghana, to verify their proof of vaccination using the Barcode (QR code) at the back of their COVID-19 Vaccination Cards or via the https://covid19vaccination.gov.gh/verify portal.

It said the data validation process was, therefore, instituted to address the challenges.

The Service was updating records of all fully vaccinated individuals for easy verification, the statement said.

“In the interim, a desk has been set up at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for verification of vaccination status for travellers,” it said.

Fully vaccinated outbound travellers are those who had received two doses of AstraZeneca or Sputnik-V vaccine.

It said travellers departing from the KIA should contact the Vaccination Verification Desk of the Port Health Unit at the Departure Hall to verify their vaccination status prior to departure.

Other fully vaccinated individuals desirous of verifying their vaccination status should visit the nearest health facility or District Health Directorate for assistance, it said.