Gideon Mensah Confident Ahead of Auxerre’s Tough Test Against PSG

As Auxerre prepares for a daunting encounter with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this Friday, Gideon Mensah is full of confidence, believing his team can pull off an upset despite facing the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

The match poses a significant challenge for Christophe Pélissier’s side, who will host PSG at Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps. While PSG remains unbeaten in the league, Auxerre has been enjoying a solid run of form, including a five-match unbeaten streak—four of which were wins. This momentum has seen them rise into the top half of the table. However, a recent defeat to Toulouse has left Auxerre eager to bounce back.

“We had a good run of five games without defeat, and then we took our first loss last weekend, which was disappointing for us,” Mensah shared in an interview with Flashscore, facilitated by Ligue 1. “But at the end of the day, we know it’s a long season, so there will be ups and downs. Losses like this remind us that we need to stay focused because anything can happen during the season.”

While PSG has been in dominant form, going 13 league games unbeaten, recent performances have shown signs of vulnerability. The French giants suffered a loss to Bayern Munich followed by a draw against Nantes, and Mensah sees this as an opportunity.

“I’m very confident against PSG. Most of my motivation comes from playing against top teams. I know it will be a good game for both myself and the team. These matches push us to perform better,” he said.

Auxerre’s home form has been a key strength this season. With 15 points from six home games, they boast the second-best home record in Ligue 1, trailing PSG by just four points. Mensah attributes this strong home form to the passionate support of their fans. “Since our promotion to Ligue 1 two seasons ago, playing at home with our supporters has always been our strength. We rarely fear any opponent at home because even if we struggle physically, the fans will push us,” he noted.

Auxerre fans will remember their recent encounters with PSG, including a tough 5-0 defeat in Paris two seasons ago. However, their home game against PSG that season was a much closer 2-1 loss, showing that they can compete on their home turf.

On a personal note, Mensah has faced PSG four times in Ligue 1 without securing a victory and is determined to change that. “I want to end every negative streak in my career,” he said. “I enjoyed our five-game unbeaten run; winning against bigger clubs feels incredible. Losing again to PSG is not something I’m looking forward to.”

Auxerre will also be counting on the continued form of Hamid Traore, who has been in excellent shape since joining the team on loan from Bournemouth. Traore has scored six goals this season, with five of those helping to secure points for the team.

“Hamid Traore has been one of our standout players this season. He’s scored crucial goals that have helped us earn points. We need players like him to step up and make a difference,” Mensah remarked.

With 19 points from 13 Ligue 1 matches, Auxerre is looking to set higher ambitions, though Mensah remains focused on their primary goal: staying in the league next season. “Our goal is still the same: we need to remain in Ligue 1,” Mensah emphasized. “It doesn’t matter how we achieve it—whether we finish third, fourth, or fifth—as long as we stay up.”

The upcoming clash with PSG will be a true test for Auxerre, and a chance for manager Christophe Pélissier to improve his record against the Parisians, having won just once in his previous 12 encounters with them.