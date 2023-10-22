Girls encouraged to prioritise education

Dr Patricia Ananga, an Administrator at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has called on girls to remain focused on their education and strive for excellence to make positive impact on their communities.

She advised them to shy away from things that would disrupt their focus on education and staying glued to their books.

“Be obedient to rules and regulations and encourage yourselves at all times that you can make it” she stated.

Dr Ananga gave the advice at a forum in Winneba to commemorate the 2023 International Day of the Girl-Child.

It was on the theme: “Our Time Is Now-Our Rights, Our Future; The Role of Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping and Empowering Girls to realise their rights to secure a brighter future.”

The Day was not just an annual event but a global commitment to the cause of gender equality and empowerment of girls, which must be embraced on a day-to-day basis, she said.

“While we celebrate the young future achievers and leaders who have great potential for success and the hope of the world’s transformation agenda, we have to ask why the whole world annually celebrate the girl child.”

Dr Ananga said the premium the world placed on girls, their worth, importance, value, place in society, potentials and the promises for the future were the reason for the celebration.

The theme for the celebration resonated profoundly with the collective mission to empower and uplift girls around the world, she noted.

“We cannot exhaust the theme without emphasising on technology, particularly, Artificial Intelligence, as we currently live in an ever-evolving digital world that is moving at an over whelming speed.”

If empowered, girls could transform the world, hence the need to increase investment in their education and opportunities to ensure the development of strong, resilient and powered communities.

She said it was about time the barriers that held girls back culturally, socially and economically were removed, to ensure that every girl had the chance to dream, learn and lead.

“The future belongs to the girls today and we must empower them with the tools, skills and opportunities they need to shape their future, let us work together, tirelessly and with unwavering determination to achieve our goals”

The world would be a better place when girls were aided to realise their full potentials using information and communication technology tools and AI, Dr Ananga noted.

The Day served as a reminder that the world was a mosaic of diversity, and it was time the shackles of gender biases, discrimination and inequality were broken.