GIZ, DHL trains SMEs to boost their capacity in E-Commerce

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), in collaboration with the DHL, has held a three-day training for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to enable them to broaden their client base through E-Commerce in Ghana.

E-commerce is an increasingly important procurement and sales channel in emerging African economies.

The training programme, held under the Pan-African E-Commerce Initiative (PeCI) – Boosting Digital trade aims at improving the prerequisites for companies in selected African countries to participate in cross-border e-commerce.

Such prerequisites include legal and regulatory frameworks, supporting the development of intra-regional e-Commerce, and measures for boosting the trust of consumers to shop online.

Mr Dzansi Brian, GIZ Representative, speaking at the closing ceremony of the training said the initiative would increase the capacities of the SMEs, such as vendors and platform providers, in digital trade, and to increase their business activities in national and cross-border digital trade.

He said the three-day training was to build the capacity of SMEs in the Natural Beauty Product, semi-processed food (e.g. dried fish), and handicrafts in areas such as Selling on Digital Marketplaces.

All 20 SMEs were shortlisted out of the 72 SMEs that applied to be part of the certification program.

The SMEs include Kaeme, Evergreen Blessed Enterprise, Water Force Ventures, Zayn organic cosmetics, Ann’s Box, Sheabutter Boss, Evita Joseph Beauty, SinceShea, Laam Shea Products, BeSplendid Collection, McEDANZ Cosmetics among others.

Selling on Digital Marketplaces (Working with platforms)

Mr Mawufemor Ashong, Digital Marketing Consultant for GIZ, said participants were taken through topics such as; Digital Payments, Business management, and strategy, Online branding, Digital marketing, Using ad platforms (e.g. Google/Facebook).

The others were, trade agreements, Logistics/distribution (DHL), packaging, Compliance / Regulations (DHL), Branding, Market research for e-Commerce, Cross-border ‘Going global’.Cybersecurity and Data privacy.

Mr Ashong said after the training participants would be further engaged from time to time to know how they r progressing with the knowledge they have acquired.

The SMEs were selected based on their heavy social media presence, he added.

He said though participants know about digital marketing, some were not doing it right so they have been educated in this regard to enhance their work respectively.

Mr Morgan Uloko, the Managing Director DHL, urged participants to be consistent in their service delivery and always ensure that their products were of good quality.

He said customer satisfaction was key to everything as a startup SMEs and advised that they made it their topmost priority adding, put into practice all that you have learnt.

Ms Sedinam Fiatornu, the Chief Executive Officer of Besplendid Collections, producer of hand-knotted (macrame) ladies’ bags and backpacks, and a participant expressed gratitude to GIZ and DHL for the opportunity.

She said the training has enlightened her more in the field but more importantly would enhance the mode of distributing her products both locally and internationally which has always been a challenge to her.

Ms Deborah Essel Anane, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of McEDANZ Cosmetics, said the training had equipped her to be able to deal with her clients in Africa and the world.

Participants were awarded certificates at the end of the training.