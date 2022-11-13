GIZ opens second call for applications for develoPPP Ventures

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH will open the second call for applications for develoPPP Ventures in Ghana from 14th November to 31st December 2022.

The opportunity will support the growth phase of local “Small and Growing Businesses” (SGBs) that have the potential to generate a measurable, positive, social, or environmental impact alongside financial returns.

A statement issued by GIZ said develoPPP Ventures was seeking locally registered SGBs with innovative and scalable business models that had a direct positive impact on reaching the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs) and improving the living conditions of the local population.

It asked interested applicants to join the info session on develoPPP Ventures funding programme between 11:00am and 12:30pm GMT on Thursday, 17th November through the link below.