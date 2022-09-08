Global Citizen Partners AFAWI to bring global attention to gender equality in Ghana

Ghanaian non-profit organisation Alliance for African Women Initiative (AFAWI) has announced an exciting partnership with Global Citizen, to coincide with the Global Citizen Festival taking place for the first time in Accra, Ghana.

The Accra event on 24 September 2022 at Black Star Square will feature performances from Usher, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Stormzy, SZA and TEMS.

Also as part of the event, fundraising platform GlobalGiving has selected AFAWI as one of its partners and is featured as an option for individual and corporate donors.

Philip Kwesi Agyei, Managing Director for AFAWI, said that AFAWI was proud to be a partner with Global Citizen and GlobalGiving, and to support the Global Citizen Festival.

“Global Citizen brings together millions of people who are taking action every day to drive lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity – and AFAWI is honoured to partner with them because of our shared goals,” Mr Agyei said.

“I am also pleased to be joining the panel discussions at the Global Citizen Youth Forum in Accra today, where we will be talking about the actions we want to see for a fairer Ghana for all,” he said.

“For over 15 years, AFAWI has been striving to promote gender equality.

“As a grassroots organisation, we work sustainably and in partnership with local communities to deliver projects that support women’s financial independence, empower girls to stay in school, and improve health and education outcomes for vulnerable children.

“Our partnership with Global Citizen is an exciting opportunity to bring global attention to and support for our work, and in particular our Livelihood Project.”

AFAWI’s Livelihood Project supports women business owners with low incomes to rise above the poverty line through business training and workshops, low-interest loans, and savings accounts to help them be financially independent, have successful, sustainable businesses, and encourage savings habits among women entrepreneurs.