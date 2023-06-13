God has opened the Book of Remembrance this season – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has called on all believers to tap into the Glory that the Lord God Almighty is bringing to His people within this season.

According to him, we are in a very important season; which starts from Sunday June 11 to June 28th, where the Good Lord is opening the Books to remember and lift people up.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angle Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program this morning where he averred that everything on earth has an expiry date and that some have expired, whilst others too have been lifted to another level.

The SEER noted that in the realms of the spirits, God has lifted others whiles others have expired.

“Before we move from here to the promised land, some people will expire along the way. Spiritually, every year God opens three books; God’s calendar is different from the world calendar,” he said.

He also explained that anytime shift is resisted God withdraws and starts opening Books, where he starts another destiny to see who He can raise to meet the challenges ahead.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah gave his teachings from the Bible; Revelation 20:12 “And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.”

He said, anytime one receives Jesus, he or she becomes a citizen of Heaven and therefore, when God opens the Books, the citizens must be beneficiaries.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed that from June 11 to 28, God is opening the Book of Destinies and the Book of Remembrance.

He noted that this is the season for whoever worships God to go before God for Him to remember him or her.

“Malakai 3: 16; Then those who feared the LORD talked with each other, and the LORD listened and heard. A scroll of remembrance was written in his presence concerning those who feared the LORD and honored his name.”

The man of God pointed out that it is time God remembers His people and this is the season one must pray for God for remembrance.

Acts 10:30-31: And Cornelius said, Four days ago I was fasting until this hour; and at the ninth hour I prayed in my house, and, behold, a man stood before me in bright clothing, And said, Cornelius, thy prayer is heard, and thine alms are had in remembrance in the sight of God.

“This is the time the Book is opened. This is the time your prayers are answered. I came as your angel to tell you that when you pray this season, God is going to open the Book of Remembrance for your upliftment. If you will go before God and pray that HE remembers you, As Joseph did, you will be remembered,” he said.

He stressed that from now to 28th the Book is opened and closes on, 29th, urging all not to miss this opportunity as “God is going to remember somebody.”

He urged all to Pray with Psalm 3: 1-3 in this season, and stated that “When God remembers you, He lifts you up higher.”

“From Sunday 11, to 28th, God is picking, God is changing. David was born to become King, but his father pushed him into the desert but when the time came, it happened.”

He also gave the example of Peter and Esther and pointed out that at the appointed time, God opened the books, and their destinies were restored.

Prophesy

Making a few comments on Prophesy, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah indicated that Prophesy works in two dimensions: Constructive and destructive.

He said the moment people attach emotions into prophesies, they switch from constructive to destructive. “This was you can never be accurate.”

Because you attached emotions.”

Nogokpo/Agyinasare impasse

The SEER also gave a prophesy about the raging impasse between Bishop Charles Yewuraekow Agyinasare and the people of Nogokpo.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the people of Nogokpo must ask the gods if they are angry at the utterances by Agyinasare.

He said “The gods are not angry,” hence the people should not push them (gods) into a fight.

He said: “gods of justice are not angry. Any justice god judges according to the intention and thought,” and maintained that some pastors who have waded into the controversies must stop because “this is far above them.”

He also called on all to avoid social media commentaries on the matter and allow the Christian Council to solve the issue and let peace prevail.

“Even the gods are ready to make peace and relax,” he said.