Godfred Yeboah Dame Tops 10 Best Ministers For 2022

FAKS Investigative Services has announced the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2022.
The exercise according toFAKS also included the performance of Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).
In a statement issued, FAKS noted that its survey focuses on the assessment and work done from the ministries, agencies, opinions from the public and as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). Concerning the Members of Parliament, the team considers development in their constituencies and works in parliament as well.
“Our team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that do the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received. The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2022 and it was the 11th Edition of FAKS’s project. Respondents for the survey were civil society organizations (CSOs), teachers, students, business owners, drivers, traders, Journalists, traditional rulers and others.”
About 71% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 53 while the remaining 29% were between the ages of 54 and 73.
Western region recorded the highest respondents, followed by Bono East, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Ahafo, Western North, Central, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Bono, North East, Northern and Savanna respectively.
In total, 4,572 respondents were recorded in 2022 as against 3,953 respondents recorded in 2021 survey. Out of the 4,572 feedbacks received, 3,103 of the respondents, representing 67.87% were females while the remaining 1,469 representing 32.13% were males. Meanwhile, the ranking was between 50% and 100%.
FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.
It said, some of the issues and projects emanated from the assessment and respondents during the survey included the Norway court ruling in favour of Ghana, residential complex for Court of Appeal Judges in the Ashanti region, reduction in fuel and transport prices, boost to domestic tourism and investment into National Museum, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, facelift od Cape Coast and Elimina Castles, commencement of STEM education in Ghana, 2022 WASSCE results, Boankra Inland Port project, and Takoradi Port Expansion.
Also includes development in the road sector, Sunyani and Kumasi Airport projects, establishment of two statutory funds by the Attorney General Department, innovation to boost revenue mobilization in Western region, Bono East development plan to woo investors into the region, stable power supply and among others.
BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2022
1st – Lawyer Godfred Yeboah Dame- Attorney General
Respondents: 4,268
Mark: 93.36%
1st – Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal- Tourism, Arts and Culture
Respondents: 4,268
Mark: 93.36%
1st – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum- Education
Respondents: 4,268
Mark: 93.36%
2nd – Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh- Energy
Respondents: 4,045
Mark: 88.47%
2nd – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah- Transport
Respondents: 4,045
Mark: 88.47%
2nd – Hon. Kwasi Amoako Attah- Roads and Highways
Respondents: 4,045
Mark: 88.47%
3rd – Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson- Fisheries
Respondents: 3,898
Mark: 85.27
3rd – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey- Foreign Affairs
Respondents: 3,898
Mark: 85.27%
4th – Hon. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor- Lands and Natural Resources
Respondents: 3,714
Mark: 81.23%
4th – Hon. Peter Amewu- Railway Development
Respondents: 3,714
Mark: 81.23%
5th – Hon. Ambrose Dery- Interior
Respondents: 3,544
Mark: 77.52%
5th – Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah- Sanitation and Water Resources
Respondents: 3,544
Mark: 77.52%
6th –Alan Kyeremateng- Trade
Respondents: 3,453
Mark: 75.53%
7th – Hon. Daniel Kwaku Botwe- Local Government
Respondents: 3,371
Mark: 73.73%
8th –Albert Kan Dapaah- National Security
Respondents: 3,126
Mark: 68.37%
9th – Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye- Works and Housing
Respondents: 2,958
Mark: 64.70%
10th – Hon. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful- Communications and Digitalization
Respondents: 2,802
Mark: 61.29
BEST 10 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 2022
1st – Martin Adjei Mensah- Korsah- Local Government
Respondents: 4,218
Mark: 92.25%
1st – George Mireku Duker- Lands and Natural Resources
Respondents: 4,218
Mark: 92.25%
1st – Andrew Egyapa Mercer- Energy
Respondents: 4,218
Mark: 92.25%
2nd – Hon. John Ntim Fordjour- Education
Respondents: 3,942
Mark: 86.23%
2nd – Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo- Education
Respondents: 3,942
Mark: 86.23%
3rd- Hon. Moses Anim- Fisheries
Respondents: 3,827
Mark: 83.71%
3rd- Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah- Finance
Respondents: 3,827
Mark: 83.71%
4th – Herbert Krapa- Trade and Industry
Respondents: 3,624
Mark: 79.26%
5th – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam- Energy
Respondents: 3,467
Mark: 75.83%
5th – Hon. Stephen Pambiin Jalulah- Roads and Highways
Respondents: 3,467
Mark: 75.83%
6th – Hon. Osei-Bonsu Amoah- Local Government
Respondents: 3,300
Mark: 72.18%
7th- Alfred Tuah-Yeboah- Attorney General
Respondents: 3,217
Mark: 70.37%
8th – Augustine Collins Ntim- Local Government
Respondents: 3,129
Mark: 68.44%
9th – Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah- Health
Respondents: 2,946
Mark: 64.43%
10th – Diana Asonaba Dapaah- Attorney General
Respondents: 2,826
Mark: 61.82%
BEST REGIONAL MINISTERS, 2022
1st – Kwesi Adu- Gyan- Bono East Region
Respondents: 4,181
Mark: 91.46%
1st – Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah- Western Region
Respondents: 4,181
Mark: 91.46%
2nd –Hon. Henry Quartey- Greater Accra Region
Respondents: 4,071
Mark: 89.05%
2nd — Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong- Eastern Region
Respondents: 4,071
Mark: 89.05%
3rd – Simon Osei- Mensah- Ashanti Region
Respondents: 3,936
Mark: 86.09%
4th – Joshua Makubu- Oti Region
Respondents: 3,784
Mark: 82.76%
5th –George Boakye- Ahafo Region
Respondents: 3,633
Mark: 79.47%
6th –Richard Joojo Obeng- Western North Region
Respondents: 3,400
Mark: 74.37%
7th – Justina Marigold Assan- Central Region
Respondents: 3,243
Mark: 70.93%
8th – Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa- Volta Region
Respondents: 3,128
Mark: 68.41%
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT (MPs)
OVERALL BEST MPs- 2022
Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo- Markin – MP for Efutu Constituency
Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza- MP for Adaklu Constituency
BEST MAJORITY MP- 2022
Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah – MP for Okaikwei Central Constituency
BEST MINORITY MP- 2022
Hon. Collins Dauda – MP for Asutifi South Constituency
BEST FEMALE MPs- 2022
Hon. Betty Krosby Mensah- MP for Afram Plains North
Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan- MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon
BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2022
1st – Dr. Benjamin K. D. Asante – CEO, Ghana Gas
Respondents: 4,144
Mark: 90.64%
1st – Dr. Richard Ampofo Buadu- GETFund Administrator
Respondents: 4,144
Mark: 90.64%
1st – Dr. Mustapha Abdul- Hamid- CEO, NPA
Respondents: 4,144
Mark: 90.64%
2nd – Edwin Alfred Provencal – MD, BOST
Respondents: 4,066
Mark: 88.93%
2nd – Yofi Grant- CEO, GIPC
Respondents: 4,066
Mark: 88.93%
2nd – Sammy Awuku- Director- General, NLA
Respondents: 4,066
Mark: 88.93%
3rd – Hon. Maxwell Kofi Jumah- CEO, GIHOC Distilleries
Respondents: 3,916
Mark: 85.66%
3rd- Dr. Ofori Tenkorang – Director-General, SSNIT
Respondents: 3,916
Mark: 85.66%
4th – Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority
Respondents: 3,775
Mark: 82.57%
4th – Egbert Faibille Jnr- CEO, Petroleum Commission
Respondents: 3,775
Mark: 82.57%
5th- Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, GEPC
Respondents: 3,642
Mark: 79.67%
5th – Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority
Respondents: 3,642
Mark: 79.67%
6th – Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah – MD, State Housing Company Limited
Respondents: 3,400
Mark: 74.37%
7th – Madam Jemima Oware – Registrar- General, RGD
Respondents: 3,259
Mark: 71.28%
7th – Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh- NADMO Director- General
Respondents: 3,259
Mark: 71.28%
8th – Irene Naa Torshie Addo- Administrator, DACF
Respondents: 3,055
Mark: 66.82%
9th- Dr. Bernard Okoe- Boye- CEO, NHIA
Respondents: 2,851
Mark: 62.36%
10th – Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO, DVLA
Respondents: 2,669
Mark: 58.38%