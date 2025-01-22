Godwin Agboglah of Ghana Supports U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 Operations

U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Anthony Zawatzki
U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Anthony Zawatzki

Construction Mechanic Constructionman Godwin Agboglah, from Ghana, is seen splicing rebar to support a concrete pad while assigned to the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3.

The NMCB-3 plays a vital role as the engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, carrying out high-quality construction operations and supporting investments across the Indo-Pacific region.

The unit is highly capable in airfield, waterfront, and advanced base construction, prepared to assist major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

