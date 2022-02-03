GPHA cautions public against recruitment scam

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has cautioned the public against the activities of some criminals engaged in a recruitment scam using the name of the Authority.

In a statement issued by the GPHA signed by Mrs Esther Gyebi-Donkor, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs which was copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said criminals have caused announcements to be made on various social media platforms, alleging that the Authority had begun recruitment for 2022/2023.

It added that the said scammers further give a number (0200934970) as a WhatsApp contact through which interested members of the public could chat Mr Michael Achagwe Luguje, the Director-General of GPHA.

The GPHA stressed that it has not caused any announcement via any medium to be made, concerning any recruitment for 2022/2023, adding that its Director-General does not own the contact number provided by the scammers.

“The Authority by this release is informing the general public that this is fake, a scam and that anyone who indulges or patronizes them does so at their own risk and peril,” it stated.

The Authority indicated that it has laid down procedures for announcing recruitment opportunities and would do so through the approved channels when such opportunities came up.

GPHA, therefore, advised the public to be mindful and cautious about such criminal elements who were out to dupe them, stressing “it is in the interest of all such individuals and groups to cease forthwith, from engaging in such illegal and criminal acts, failure of which the Authority may elect to take legal action.”